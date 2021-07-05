Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

TRHC stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

