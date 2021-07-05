Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 92,090 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 389.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Tenneco worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,219,952 shares of company stock valued at $37,253,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.