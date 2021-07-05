Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 13,558 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,699,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $2,347,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.