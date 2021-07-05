Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,935 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 157,896 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

