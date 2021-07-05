Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

