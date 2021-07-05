Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 11,914 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.