Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,794. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

