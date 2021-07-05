Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

