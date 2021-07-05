Public Index Network (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $3,929.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00133945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00167566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,633.52 or 0.99983818 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

