PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.
PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PUBM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
