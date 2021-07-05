PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUBM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

