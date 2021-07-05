Pundi X[new] Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.92 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $283.71 million and $24.92 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00133945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00167566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,633.52 or 0.99983818 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

