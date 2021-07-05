Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Aptiv stock opened at $159.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.77. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $160.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
