Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $195.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.48. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

