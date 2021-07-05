Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 157.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LG Display were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth $122,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LG Display by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

