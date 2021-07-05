Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 8,100 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 15.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 697.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,412.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 57.7% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 802,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.41 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

