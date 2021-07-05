Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 847 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 224.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $82,474,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

