Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 13,600 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,599,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $32.59 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

