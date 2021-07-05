Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 82,339 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,339 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 971.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 489,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

