Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $141,000 Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $895.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.