Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $151,000 Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,759. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $756.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.