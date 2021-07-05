QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 89.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,833,491 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after acquiring an additional 400,543 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after buying an additional 355,816 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 18.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,007.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.