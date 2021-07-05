Radix Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Radix has a total market cap of $80.38 million and $1.99 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.84 or 0.00872280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.53 or 0.08105256 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

