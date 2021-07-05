Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $92.42 million and $2.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00134885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00164868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.14 or 1.00079318 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,360,888 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.