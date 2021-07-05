Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Finning International (FINGF)

Finning International (OTCMKTS: FINGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Finning International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
FINGF traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $25.94. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.39. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $28.57.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.
