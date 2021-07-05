Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Finning International (FINGF)

Finning International (OTCMKTS: FINGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Finning International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FINGF traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $25.94. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.39. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

