Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Lifted by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Regions Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 546,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,421,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,567,000 after purchasing an additional 602,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 73,870 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

RF stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

