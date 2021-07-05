Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $13.64 Million in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 235,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,643,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.36. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

