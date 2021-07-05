Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,800 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period.

GBIL opened at $100.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

