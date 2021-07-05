Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €54.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO opened at €35.51 ($41.78) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.46. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

