Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 8th.

RNLSY opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

