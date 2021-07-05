Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700.60 Million

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post sales of $700.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.40 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $545.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,929. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1,807.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 88,933 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

