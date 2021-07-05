Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

