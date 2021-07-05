Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,435.0 days.
Resona stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23. Resona has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.
About Resona
