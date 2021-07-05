Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.