REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,100 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 993,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REV Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,429 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.75. 242,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,493. REV Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

