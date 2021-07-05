Reviewing American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) & AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A AMMO -12.50% -15.77% -7.84%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and AMMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 AMMO 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.80%. AMMO has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.41%. Given AMMO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMMO is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and AMMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AMMO $62.48 million 10.09 $4.87 million $0.07 129.43

AMMO has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats AMMO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

