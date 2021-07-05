Reviewing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 13.61% 16.98% 9.45% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 6.39% 10.65% 5.89%

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lattice Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 5 0 2.56 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $51.86, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.97%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 18.37 $47.39 million $0.39 140.74 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $464.91 million 1.67 -$6.60 million $0.47 63.32

Lattice Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 family for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for notebooks and mobile devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators for chipsets used in TVs, servers, data storage systems, networking, and other compact PC systems; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; and XSPairFET buck-boost MOSFET for type-c applications, such as notebook, USB hubs, and power banks. Additionally, the company offers input protection switches and TO-leadless packaging technologies. The company operates in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

