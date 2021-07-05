Reviewing Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 1 11 5 0 2.24

Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $14.73, suggesting a potential upside of 61.84%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 272.72% 120.15% 63.64% Lundin Mining 18.20% 9.34% 5.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Lundin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 15.32 $1.22 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $2.04 billion 3.29 $168.80 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

