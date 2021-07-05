Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $1.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.87%.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

