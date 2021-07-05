Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:RBKB remained flat at $$10.77 during trading hours on Monday. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.44. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

