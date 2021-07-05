Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 70,047 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $21,032,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Banner stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.81. 101,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

