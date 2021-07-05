Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $201.48. 1,012,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $201.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.