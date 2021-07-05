Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,965 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF comprises 2.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $88,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MXI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.48. 774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,285. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $99.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

