Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 56,197 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.45. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $195.84 and a 12 month high of $292.51.

