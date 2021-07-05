Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

