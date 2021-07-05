Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €850.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €783.09 ($921.28).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €734.40 ($864.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €721.27. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

