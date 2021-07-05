RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) One Day Volume Hits $972,545.00

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $114.98 million and $972,545.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00133968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,801.93 or 0.99915056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,686,676 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

