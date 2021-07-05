Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 773,200 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5,131.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares during the period. Koppers makes up 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 3.71% of Koppers worth $27,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

