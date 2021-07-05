Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 494,336 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 494,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE:VNT opened at $32.70 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

