Rubric Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,795 shares during the period. Pactiv Evergreen makes up approximately 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $33,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTVE stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

