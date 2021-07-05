Rubric Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 228.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,774 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $839.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

